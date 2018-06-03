Ra'Shede Hageman Arrested on Charge of Driving While Impaired

Uncredited/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman, who last was with the Atlanta Falcons in Sept. 2017, was arrested Saturday and charged with a count of fourth-degree misdemeanor DWI, according to ESPN.com.

Per that report, the 27-year-old Hageman was released on bail after 90 minutes and has a hearing scheduled for June 21.

Hageman was arrested in Hennepin County, Minnesota. It was his second legal incident in the past two years after he was charged with "interfering with a call for emergency help, battery family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree" in March 2016, per Paul Walsh of the Star Tribune.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hageman "pulled the hair of the mother of his child and pushed her down in the parking lot outside of her apartment, causing her to sustain lacerations on her left hand and elbow. Hageman then took her phone, preventing her from calling 911. This incident happened in front of the couple's child."

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in Aug. 2017 and was placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List before being suspended six games. The Falcons promptly cut him in September, though he worked out for the New England Patriots in early May, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

In three NFL seasons, Hageman—a former second-round pick by the Falcons—appeared in 44 games, registering four sacks.