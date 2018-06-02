NHL Combine 2018 Results: Full Results, Measurements, Highlights, Top Prospects

Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

All eyes at the 2018 NHL Combine taking in Buffalo this week are on 18-year-old Swedish prospect Rasmus Dahlin.

Dahlin is the projected No. 1 overall pick, although Andrei Svechnikov and Brady Tkachuk are among the other top prospects in this year's draft class. This crop of talent offers teams like the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens a chance to add a future star.

Before the 2018 NHL draft is held in Dallas, Texas later this month, though, 103 prospects underwent a series of tests and interviews—including Fortnite questions—at the combine.

Below is a recap of the combine results.

Measurements

Adam Boqvist: 5'11 1/2", 165.4 pounds

Evan Bouchard: 6'2", 195.68 pounds

Rasmus Dahlin: 6'2 3/4", 185.32 pounds

Noah Dobson: 6'3", 176.74 pounds

Andrei Svechnikov: 6'2", 192.27 pounds

Brady Tkachuk: 6'3", 191.52 pounds

Oliver Wahlstrom: 6'1 1/4", 208.38 pounds

Filip Zadina: 6'0 1/4", 196.66 pounds

*Full results can be seen on The Hockey Writers' official website.

Fitness Results (via Defending Big D's Jessica L. Meyer)

Prospect Spotlight

As the consensus projected No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the combine gave Dahlin a chance to all but seal the deal with the Sabres, who hold the first selection, this week in Buffalo.

Overall, it was an impressive showing for the teen phenom:

Per NHL Central Scouting Services (h/t Spectrum News Buffalo), Dahlin managed a 104.25-inch standing long jump, 16.42-inch vertical jump, 10 pull-ups and a pro agility time of 4.8 seconds left and 4.9 seconds right.

If there's anything that gave the Sabres cause to pause, it's his Fortnite strategy, which Spectrum News Buffalo found out is just hiding. Other than that, he looks like the real deal.

Dahlin is poised to join Mats Sundin (1989) as the only Swedish-born players to go No. 1 overall. While there's a lot to love about his game, the 6'2", 185-pound defenseman—who has a 77.5-inch wing span—admitted to Sportsnet that he must get stronger:

But there's no question he would welcome the opportunity to join Sundin in exclusive company.

"If that happens, I would be so glad and proud," Dahlin said, via the Associated Press (h/t Sportsnet).

As for potentially winding up in Buffalo, the defenseman would look forward to playing in a hockey town.

"But yeah, if I'm coming here, I would love to be here," Dahlin said, per the AP. "I heard they have great fans and everybody loves hockey here."

Dahlin, of course, was not the only prospect on hand. Tkachuk was also in the spotlight as he looked to show that he deserves just as much hype as his counterpart.

The son of former St. Louis Blue Keith Tkachuk (19th in 1990) and the brother of current Calgary Flame Matthew Tkachuk (6th in 2016), Brady has a good chance to come off the board the fastest of the trio.

Having two family members go through the pre-draft process in the past has certainly been beneficial for the 18-year-old.

"I think it definitely helped a lot," Tkachuk said, per Matt Cudzinowski of Canadiens.com. "I get to talk to [Matthew]. He went through it two years before. He's got a lot of insight. He's given me a couple of pointers. He's been a real big help."

The combine offered the 6'3", 191-pound winger to show off his upper-body strength:

That performance left his older brother impressed:

Tkachuk noted that while he may struggle during some tests, he is willing to put in the work to improve.

"Just what I can do well. Even if I don't do well in one part of it, then I can definitely improve over the summer and over the years," he said, per Cudzinowski.

That's the type of attitude and work ethic every team wants to see out of a young prospect.

Tkachuk scored eight goals and totaled 31 points in 40 games as a freshman at Boston University. He is waiting see how the draft plays out before he makes a decision on whether to return to school, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.



For now, Tkachuk and the rest of the draft class must wait until June 22-23 to hear their names called and find out where they will be playing at the next level.