Ex-Steelers OT Mike Adams Wants to Return to NFL as TE After Losing 68 Pounds

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

After he dropped nearly 70 pounds, former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears offensive tackle Mike Adams is hoping to make a comeback in the NFL—albeit at a different position.

During an interview with Everything Buckeye Sports Network (h/t Eleven Warriors' D.J. Byrnes), Adams said he's hoping to play tight end if given another shot in the league. Adams added he weighs 255 pounds, down from around 323 when he was in the NFL.

Colin Dunlap of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh shared a photo of Adams' new look:

He attributed the weight loss to healthy eating in addition to working out:

The Steelers selected Adams in the second round of the 2012 draft. He appeared in 41 games over three years for the team before Pittsburgh released him in May 2016 after he missed the entire 2015 season. The Bears then signed Adams, and he made 12 appearances in his one year in Chicago.