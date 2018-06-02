Stanley Cup 2018: NBCSN TV Schedule, Start Time for Golden Knights vs. Capitals

John Locher/Associated Press

Upon first glance, you'd think the Washington Capitals are in terrific position to take control of the NHL Stanley Cup Final inside their home arena.

But if you dig a bit deeper into the trends of the 2018 NHL postseason, the Capitals are more susceptible to slipping up at Capital One Arena, which opens the door for the Vegas Golden Knights.

One thing is almost certain for Saturday's Game 3, and that's the continuation of high offensive production, as the two teams combined for 15 goals in Games 1 and 2, including a 6-4 Vegas victory in Game 1.

Game 3 Information

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live or NBC Sports app

Can Washington Reverse Poor Playoff Home Form?

The Washington Capitals achieved plenty of success on the road on their run to the Stanley Cup Final, and they improved their mark to 9-3 with a win in Game 2.

However, the same numbers haven't translated to home ice, as the Capitals are 4-5 at Capital One Arena, which is an unfavorable stat entering Games 3 and 4.

Washington dropped a pair of home contests to Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning and fell once to Pittsburgh Penguins at home.

In order to open up an advantage against the Golden Knights, the Capitals must bank off the momentum earned from Game 2 and get out to a fast start.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the pair of Eastern Conference Final home losses to the Lightning, the Capitals were outscored 3-1 in the first period and conceded on three occasions in the second period in Game 3.

Vegas won two contests on its travels in the Western Conference, and in both wins in Games 2 and 5, it scored three times in the opening 20 minutes.

The first period witnessed plenty of fireworks in Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, as each team found the back of the net on three occasions.

Based on the trends of each franchise, the opening stanza will once again be key, and it could be even more important for the Capitals as they try to reverse their poor home form.

Vegas Must Continue To Put Heavy Pressure On Holtby

Vegas has been the more active team in front of the net by far in the series, as its put 73 shots on goal compared to Washington's 54.

Although the Golden Knights were able to challenge Washington goalie Braden Holtby with 39 shots on target in Game 2, they were limited to two goals due to Holtby's phenomenal performance in between the pipes.

Center Jonathan Marchessault's put the most attempts on net, as he leads the series with 14 shots on goal, but he's far from the only skater creating havoc in the attacking zone.

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Defensemen Deryk Engelland and Colin Miller combined for 14 shots on goal, while right-wingers Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch have five each.

In fact, every skater on the Vegas roster tested Holtby with at least one attempt over 120 minutes at T-Mobile Arena.

In addition to following up on their first-period pressure from previous road games, the Golden Knights must continue producing up and down the lineup.

If that continues, Vegas should be able to capitalize on its chances and score on a first-period chance.

Conversely, if the scoring opportunities dry up due to an adjustment by the Washington defense, Vegas could be in real trouble going into Monday's Game 4.

