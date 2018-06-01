Dez Bryant Rumors: WR Expected to Remain FA Until Start of Training Camp

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

After being released by the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of April, Dez Bryant has yet to find a new home.

Not because of a lack of interest, though. Because he is waiting for the right fit.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Bryant is content on remaining a free agent as training camps start, as he looks for a team that offers a chance to win and a "prove it" deal:

Near the end of April, Rapoport revealed Bryant had turned down a multiyear offer from the Baltimore Ravens. Dallas' decision to wait until April—or a month into free agency—kept the veteran wideout from getting a fair shot at the open market. As a result, he is looking for a one-year deal so he will have the opportunity to be a free agent at the start of the next league year.

Baltimore wound up signing former New Orleans Saints receiver Willie Snead after failing to reach a deal with Bryant.

Bryant made it clear after he was released that he wanted to stay inside of the NFC East to get two shots at his former team for the "personal" decision. It's not clear how much, if any, interest the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles or Washington have in the former Cowboys star.

While some believed he would go to the highest bidder, the 29-year-old let it be known that money isn't everything to him:

As Rapoport mentioned, the eight-year veteran wants a shot at a Super Bowl (and a chance to test the market next year).

Bryant may not be the player he once was during his prime, when he recorded at least 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in each season from 2012-14 and received a five-year, $70 million deal in 2015 as a result of his dominance.

However, the 6'2", 220-pound wideout proved last year that he still has plenty left in the tank. He hauled in 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

There's reportedly plenty of interest in Bryant at the moment, but for now, the receiver is willing to wait to find the right fit.