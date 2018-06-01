Russell Wilson, Ciara Announce Program to Bring MLB Team to Portland

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced Friday that he and his wife, Ciara, are part of an initiative aimed toward bringing a Major League Baseball team to Portland, Oregon.

Wilson wrote the following about participating in the Diamond Project:

"A new team is on the horizon. Today I am honored to announce that Ciara and I are part owners of the Portland Diamond Project; we're aiming to bring a Major League Baseball team to Portland. Portland is a place sports fanatics get excited about, headquarters to Nike—a brand repped by all kinds of athletes—and a city where a new stadium is about to stand tall. Ciara and I are both honored to be part of this effort. As owners, investors, and partners in this incredible opportunity, we plan to change the game of baseball and impact the lives of kids everywhere."

Wilson played college baseball at NC State, and he was selected in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies.

His rights are currently owned by the New York Yankees.

In a press release from the Diamond Project (h/t Andrew Greif of The Oregonian), Wilson said he believes Portland is the "next great Major League Baseball city."

Ciara added, "I want to see this vision come to life and empower more women owners in major sports franchises."

Wilson and Ciara have agreed to become minority owners of the team should Portland be granted an MLB franchise.

John Canzano of The Oregonian reported in April that potential progress was being made on the subject of bringing MLB baseball to Portland, as potential ownership and city officials met regarding downtown stadium plans.

A team in Portland would require expansion or a financially strapped team such as the Oakland Athletics or Tampa Bay Rays to relocate.

Although Wilson is a Pro Bowler and Super Bowl-winning quarterback, he dabbled in professional baseball, appearing in 93 minor-league games in 2010 and 2011.

As a second baseman, he hit .229 with five homers and 26 RBI.

Wilson was traded from the Texas Rangers to the Yankees in February, and after joining the Yanks in spring training, he had one at-bat, which resulted in a strikeout.

The 29-year-old is hoping that Portland's pitch for an MLB team, however, is a home run.