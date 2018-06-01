Report: WWE Held Daniel Bryan out of Money in the Bank Due to Injury Precautions

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

In this April 6, 2014 photo, Daniel Bryan reacts during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans. Bryan was on top of the wrestling world when he won the WWE championship at WrestleMania in 2014. But he is finished just two years later at 35, a victim of at least 10 concussions that ended his career and showed how real-life injuries interrupt fantasy endings. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE)
Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Daniel Bryan will not be part of the Money in the Bank ladder match at this month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and the decision is reportedly a precautionary measure on WWE's part.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Aaron Varble of WrestlingNews.co), WWE wants to mitigate the risk of Bryan getting injured by keeping him out of a potentially dangerous match.

Before returning to compete at WrestleMania 34 this year, Bryan was out of action for nearly three years, as he retired due to head injuries.

Bryan's retirement came after a lesion was found on his brain, but as Bryan said on an episode of E&C's Pod of Awesomeness last year (h/t Connor Casey of Pro Wrestling Sheet), he later found out that "lesion" was medical terminology and that he simply had slower reflexes than the average professional athlete.

After getting cleared by several doctors across the country, Bryan returned to action, and he has been a full-time Superstar for WWE since WrestleMania.

One major caveat that came with Bryan's return is the fact that he now undergoes medical testing after every match to ensure he is in good health.

Bryan lost to Rusev in a Money in the Bank qualifying match a few weeks ago, and in a second-chance qualifying Triple Threat against Samoa Joe and Big Cass this week, he once again came out on the losing end.

Although Bryan isn't currently scheduled for a match, another bout against Big Cass on the undercard at Money in the Bank is a possibility.

Regardless of how he is used at the pay-per-view, it is difficult to argue against the notion that it's a good idea to put the 37-year-older veteran in lower-risk situations when possible.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report