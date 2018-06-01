Report: WWE Held Daniel Bryan out of Money in the Bank Due to Injury Precautions

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Daniel Bryan will not be part of the Money in the Bank ladder match at this month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and the decision is reportedly a precautionary measure on WWE's part.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Aaron Varble of WrestlingNews.co), WWE wants to mitigate the risk of Bryan getting injured by keeping him out of a potentially dangerous match.

Before returning to compete at WrestleMania 34 this year, Bryan was out of action for nearly three years, as he retired due to head injuries.

Bryan's retirement came after a lesion was found on his brain, but as Bryan said on an episode of E&C's Pod of Awesomeness last year (h/t Connor Casey of Pro Wrestling Sheet), he later found out that "lesion" was medical terminology and that he simply had slower reflexes than the average professional athlete.

After getting cleared by several doctors across the country, Bryan returned to action, and he has been a full-time Superstar for WWE since WrestleMania.

One major caveat that came with Bryan's return is the fact that he now undergoes medical testing after every match to ensure he is in good health.

Bryan lost to Rusev in a Money in the Bank qualifying match a few weeks ago, and in a second-chance qualifying Triple Threat against Samoa Joe and Big Cass this week, he once again came out on the losing end.

Although Bryan isn't currently scheduled for a match, another bout against Big Cass on the undercard at Money in the Bank is a possibility.

Regardless of how he is used at the pay-per-view, it is difficult to argue against the notion that it's a good idea to put the 37-year-older veteran in lower-risk situations when possible.

