Steve Kerr: LeBron James 'Playing at a Level I'm Not Sure Anyone's Ever Seen'

Following the Golden State Warriors' 124-114 overtime win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr heaped praise on Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

In a video House of Highlights posted, Kerr said, "They have a guy who's playing basketball at a level that I'm not sure anyone's ever seen before when you consider everything he's doing."

James finished Game 1 with 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

LeBron scored 45 percent of his team's points in Game 1, and aside from Kevin Love's 21 points, no other Cavs player netted more than 10.

Despite that, Kerr said James has a "really good group of teammates" around him and added that they're "really hard to guard."

The Cavaliers have arguably leaned more heavily on James than any Finals team has ever counted on a single player during the playoffs, however.

Through 19 postseason games, the 33-year-old is averaging a ridiculous 34.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest. He has also been efficient, shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from three-point range.

A lack of help undoubtedly contributed to Cleveland's OT loss in Game 1 as the team squandered an all-time great Finals performance by James.

Golden State was far more balanced in Game 1, with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all scoring at least 24 points. Two other players reached double figures as well.

In the battle of Golden State's "Big Four" (those three plus Draymond Green) against Cleveland's "Big One," the first round went to the Warriors, although it wasn't as emphatic as many expected.

