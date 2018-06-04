NFL Players in Best Position to Break Out in 2018

1 of 8

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

In Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's first NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, spectators at U.S. Bank Stadium saw his talent on full display as he rushed for 127 yards on 22 carries. Before tearing his ACL in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, he ranked third among all ball-carriers in rushing yards with 354.

Instead of projecting what Cook could've done in a full season, let's focus on the road ahead. First, it's important for the Florida State product to fully recover. He's already set expectations for himself, per Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson: "I'm going to have myself ready to go by Week 1. That's the goal."

As Cook recovers, the Vikings are tinkering with their offensive line combinations for optimal results. Mike Remmers has taken reps at right guard during OTAs. Assuming it's a permanent move, Rashod Hill could take over at right tackle where he started six games last year.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins comes over from the Washington Redskins in an offense that yielded 54 targets to running back Chris Thompson, who finished the year with 39 receptions for 510 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. The 29-year-old signal-caller knows how to utilize receiving threats out of the backfield, which bodes well for Cook.

Running back Jerick McKinnon signed with the San Francisco 49ers, which leaves a prominent role alongside Latavius Murray open for Cook upon his return. The second-year ball-carrier should have the workload on the ground and the opportunities through to air to produce gaudy numbers.