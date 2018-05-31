Serena Williams Tops Ashleigh Barty in 2018 French Open 2nd Round

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Serena Williams staged a dramatic comeback in the second round of the 2018 French Open on Thursday as she recovered from going a set down to beat No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty.

The American, who is competing in her first Grand Slam since returning from maternity leave, looked to be heading for an early exit after Barty took the first set 6-3 with a single break.

However, Williams came roaring back to level the match, and then maintained her intensity to take the third set 6-4 and move into the third round.

Barty looked the stronger player from the start and earned her first break points of the match at 3-2.

She made no mistake either as Williams put a forehand long to allow Barty to break to love and move 4-2 in front.

The Australian then consolidated the break by holding serve. Christoper Clarey at the New York Times highlighted the atmosphere in the stadium:

Yet that did not seem to affect Barty as she deservedly took the first set 6-3. She was the sharper player and Williams was struggling and playing some erratic tennis.

Matt Wilansky at ESPN highlighted how many errors Williams made in the opening set:

There was more trouble at the start of the second as Williams was broken to love yet again and looked in all sorts of trouble.

Yet the American showed all her fighting quality to battle straight back and level it up. The shouts that accompanied each winner left no doubt about her commitment to the match.

Tennis commentator David Law felt Williams's sheer strength of personality would prove a test for Barty:

Williams suddenly found her groove and broke again to move into a 4-1 lead. Live Tennis showed how dominant she was:

She managed to maintain her intensity to claim the second set 6-3 and sealed it with an ace after just over an hour of action.

The momentum was with Williams going into the third set and she broke for 2-1 in the third to move ahead in the match for the first time.

Barty managed to stay with her as the two players treated the crowd to some excellent tennis but could not get the break back as Williams grew stronger on serve as the match progressed.

The Australian saved a match point to hold for 4-5 in the third and forced Williams to serve for the match.

The 36-year-old showed no nerves to clinch it 6-4 and demonstrate that while she may not be at her very best she will still be tough to beat in Paris.