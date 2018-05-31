SI's Albert Breer Knows NFL Coaches Using Burner Accounts to Track Players

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Some NFL coaches are reportedly using burner accounts on Twitter in order to watch their players' actions on social media.

On Thursday, Albert Breer of The MMQB reported "I do know more than a few coaches that are anonymously on there as a method of news-gathering and keeping track of their players' activity."

It's a hot-button topic following a Tuesday report from Ben Detrick of The Ringer that linked Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo to five anonymous Twitter accounts through circumstantial evidence.

The Sixers announced Wednesday they have launched a probe into the matter.

"The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter," the organization said in a statement. "We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded."

Colangelo told Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports he's "hopeful to resolve this soon."

"Someone's out to get me," Colangelo explained. "This is clearly not me."

The Twitter account "Did the Sixers win?" provided further research on the issue:

In September 2017, NBA superstar Kevin Durant caused a media firestorm after appearing to forget to switch to a burner account to defend himself on social media.

Ultimately, it's no surprise that NFL coaches may also be floating around on Twitter, Instagram and other outlets to keep tabs on players when one misguided post can cause a massive headache for the team.