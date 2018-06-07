Belmont Stakes 2018: Triple Crown Race Mobile Live Stream, Post Time, Schedule

Rob Carr/Getty Images

There is only one big question to consider ahead of the 2018 Belmont Stakes: Will Justify become the 13th winner of the Triple Crown?

The last horse to achieve the feat was American Pharoah, who broke a 37-year drought in 2015.

Justify is on course to emulate the likes of Affirmed (1978), Secretariat (1973) and Omaha (1935) after prevailing in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

However, the 12 furlongs of the Belmont Stakes have proved to be the downfall of 23 other Triple Crown hopefuls in the past, and it is far from a foregone conclusion that Justify will prevail on Saturday at New York's Belmont Park.

Here are the scheduling and viewing details for a potentially historic race:

Date: Saturday, June 9

Post Time: 6:46 p.m ET

TV Info: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (app)

The 150th running of the Belmont Stakes could be a momentous occasion, and 2018 may go down as a marquee year in American racing. Alternatively, Saturday could mark the end of another bid for immortality.

Justify is the favourite to win in Elmont, New York, and deservedly so. The Bob Baffert-trained colt looked brilliant at Churchill Downs and was impressive in holding on for victory in the slop at Pimlico.

However, there is a reason the Triple Crown is such a rarely achieved feat. The Belmont will not only be Justify's third run in just over a month, it will also be the longest race he's run.

As can be seen from NBC Sports' coverage of the Preakness, Justify was arguably clinging on at the end:

He will need the stamina to stay the course at the Belmont, or else his Triple Crown hopes will disappear.

As well as the longer running, there will also be some fine, fresher horses looking to spoil the day for Justify and his backers, including second favourite Hofburg and Todd Pletcher's Vino Rosso.

