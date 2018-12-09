Lamar Jackson Underwent X-Ray After Ankle Injury; QB Says He's 'Good'

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs but told reporters he was "good."

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he had no updates after the game, although ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the quarterback underwent X-rays.

The Ravens traded up into the first round in April's draft to take the former Louisville Cardinals star with the 32nd overall pick.

Joe Flacco remained the starting quarterback in Baltimore entering 2018, leading the team to a 4-5 record. However, a hip injury forced him to the sideline, giving Jackson an opportunity to show what he can do in more than just a change-of-pace situation.

Jackson had 540 passing yards, 404 rushing yards and five total touchdowns entering play Sunday and added 147 passing yards, 71 rushing yards and two more scores in the loss to the Chiefs.

Although he had been used in certain packages throughout the early portion of the season, it wasn't until Week 7 that he got his first career NFL touchdown:

With Flacco nursing his hip in Week 11, Jackson stepped in to make his first career start. He wound up making history by becoming the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for 100 yards in his first career start, running for 119 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That game gave fans flashbacks of one of the most prolific careers in college football history. In three seasons at Louisville, he threw for 9,043 yards, ran for 4,132 yards and piled up 119 total touchdowns. He won the 2016 Heisman Trophy thanks to 3,543 passing yards, 1,571 rushing yards and 51 total scores.

More importantly for Baltimore fans, Jackson's strong start (3-1 record in four starts) helped the Ravens get back in the playoff picture.

Drafting the dual-threat quarterback, and trading up to do so, raised eyebrows around the NFL. It certainly appeared as though the Ravens were putting Flacco on notice. After leading his team to a championship in the 2012 season, the Super Bowl XLVII MVP earned himself a massive new contract, but he has not been able to build on that career year.

Baltimore has made the playoffs just once in five years since winning the Super Bowl.

Flacco's injury opened the door for Jackson to get an opportunity, but now, the rookie's injury becomes an early setback if it lingers as he looks to prove to the Ravens he can be the quarterback of the future.