Vernon Hargreaves' Shoulder Injury Reportedly Could Be Season-Ending

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 22: Vernon Hargreaves III #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stretches before the start of their NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 22, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves suffered a shoulder injury Sunday that could end his season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Hargreaves will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.

Hargreaves had seven tackles and a forced fumble in Week 1. 

The 23-year-old is coming off a disappointing 2017 season in which a hamstring injury ended his year after nine games. He finished with 42 combined tackles and five passes defended.

Although Hargreaves' season-ending injury didn't help matters, he had a role in the Buccaneers finishing dead last in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders. Tampa Bay also allowed more passing yards (260.6 per game) than any other team in the NFL.

As a result, the Bucs used a pair of second-round picks to get M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis in the 2018 draft. The team also re-signed Brent Grimes on a one-year, $10 million contract.

If anything, Hargreaves' latest injury may impact him more than Tampa Bay. His absence will open the door for either Stewart or Davis to potentially play himself into the first team.

