Major League Baseball's Top 10 Managers of All Time

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Tony La Russa ranks top-10 in Major League Baseball history in games managed, wins, playoff appearances, pennants and World Series titles, but was that enough for him to claim the No. 1 spot in our ranking of the best managers of all time?

The difficult—effectively impossible—part of putting together a list like this is determining whether team success was due to great players or great leadership.

Did the 1920s New York Yankees dominate because of Miller Huggins or in spite of him? What about Joe McCarthy and the 1936-43 Yankees? Or Casey Stengel and the 1950s Yankees? Or Joe Torre and the Yanks who made history from 1996 to 2003?

All four of those retired greats made it into our top 10, in large part because they each won at least three World Series with the Bronx Bombers. Where they ranked in the top 10, though, depended on how well they fared at the other stops in their careers.

Number of seasons managed, career winning percentage (regular season) and postseason success were the three primary data points considered. Where possible, preference was given to managers who had a wider range of success, as opposed to those who made all of their postseason appearances in the span of a decade.