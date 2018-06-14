World Cup 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Every Match Online

TF-Images/Getty Images

Thirty-two teams have travelled to Russia with the shared goal of being crowned 2018 FIFA World Cup champions after the dust has settled at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow come July 15.

A total of 64 matches will be played before we discover who rules the international roost, and not one of them will be worth missing as the biggest tournament in sports gets under way.

Nations will war across eight four-team groups in the opening stage of the competition, and it's after the opening phase that we'll really see the genuine contenders emerging from the pack.

But the group stage is sure to see a surprise or two along the way, with World Cup regulars such as Italy, the Netherlands and the United States failing to qualify for the finals at all.

Read on as we profile several of the biggest group-stage fixtures on offer in Russia, complete with a complete fixture broadcast guide and information on how to live-stream each matchup.

2018 World Cup TV Schedule (Group Stage)

Thursday, June 14

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 15

Egypt vs. Uruguay, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Morocco vs. Iran, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Portugal vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 16

France vs. Australia, 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Argentina vs. Iceland, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Denmark vs. Peru, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Nigeria, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Sunday, June 17

Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Germany vs. Mexico, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Monday, June 18

Sweden vs. South Korea, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Belgium vs. Panama, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tunisia vs. England, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 19

Colombia vs. Japan, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Poland vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Russia vs. Egypt, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, June 20

Portugal vs. Morocco, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Iran vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Thursday, June 21

France vs. Peru, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Denmark vs. Australia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Argentina vs. Croatia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 22

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Nigeria vs. Iceland, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 23

Belgium vs. Tunisia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Germany vs. Sweden, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

South Korea vs. Mexico, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, June 24

England vs. Panama, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Japan vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Poland vs. Colombia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Monday, June 25

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Uruguay vs. Russia, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Iran vs. Portugal, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Spain vs. Morocco, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 26

Denmark vs. France, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Australia vs. Peru, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Iceland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, June 27

South Korea vs. Germany, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Mexico vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Serbia vs. Brazil, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Thursday, June 28

Japan vs. Poland, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Colombia vs. Senegal, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Panama vs. Tunisia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

England vs. Belgium, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Round of 16

Saturday, June 30

Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, July 1

Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Monday, July 2

Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Tuesday, July 3

Match 55: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Match 56: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Quarter-Finals

Friday, July 6

Match 57 (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner), BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Match 58 (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner), BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Saturday, July 7

Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner), ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Match 60 (Match 55 winner vs. Match 66 winner), ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Semi-Finals

Tuesday, July 10

Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner), ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, July 11

Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner), BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Third-Place Play-Off

Saturday, July 14

Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser), ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Final

Sunday, July 15

Match 64 (Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner), ITV and BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Visit NBC Sports Live Extra or Fox Soccer Match Pass for live-stream services in the U.S., or ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Group B: Spain vs. Portugal

While it may not be all that exciting to think the two teams advancing from any group is pre-determined, the upside of Spain and Portugal both being in Group B is an early clash between heavyweights.

The Iberian neighbours will face each other in their first match of the tournament, and Oliver Moody of DW Sports previewed what's likely to be the earliest kind of pool decider:

It may be presumptuous to say fellow Group B combatants Iran and Morocco will be battling for third place, but that's the harsh reality when the other two contestants in one's group have won the past two European Championships.

Portugal (fourth) and Spain (eighth) have a combined FIFA ranking of 12, which is still a third of Iran's position (36th), suggesting why the betting margins in Group B are quite so vast, per OddsShark:

Fernando Santos' Portuguese side weren't expected to take the Euro 2016 title in France two years ago, and despite the fact they're higher in the world rankings, they'll need another upset if they're to top Spain in their pool.

But an early clash could be their preferred option if they're to catch the Spaniards cold and look to oust them, just as was the case when the Netherlands and Chile beat them to a spot in the round of 16 four years ago.

Group G: England vs. Belgium

Another of the closer-looking clashes in this summer's group stage will see England attempt to repress the creativity of a Belgium squad that's packed to the brim with talent in Group G.

The Three Lions have been stable if not superb in their recent preparations for the World Cup, although football writer David Coverdale noted how the Belgian press hasn't rated their upcoming foes highly:

Any differences between England and Belgium are more glaring than those between Spain and Portugal. The Red Devils sit third in the world rankings and topped their UEFA qualifying group with an unbeaten record and 43 goals to their name. England also went unbeaten but only scored 18 times in their 10 outings.

Dream Team looked to the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea in May as a precursor of how Phil Jones' meeting with Belgian talisman Eden Hazard might play out:

Despite England's questionable record at recent tournaments, one would think wins over Panama and Tunisia are within their reach, as they certainly are for Belgium.

The two meet in their closing Group G fixture in a battle that's likely to decide who comes out atop the quartet, with the runner-up taking on the winner of a capable-looking Group H lineup that includes Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.