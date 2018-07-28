Calvin Ridley Suffered Knee or Hamstring Injury During Falcons' Training Camp

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered an apparent knee or hamstring injury during training camp Saturday, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.



Ledbetter expected to know more about the injury Sunday.

The Falcons selected Ridley with the 26th pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He was one of the top pass-catchers available, having registered 224 receptions, 2,781 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama.

Atlanta added Ridley to be the clear No. 2 target behind Julio Jones in the passing game. Neither Mohamed Sanu nor Taylor Gabriel looked suitable for the role over the last few seasons—even though the Falcons gave the former a five-year deal that included $14 million guaranteed in 2016.

Ridley's injury could mean the experienced Sanu and Gabriel will have to shoulder more of the burden, however.

Atlanta's offense won't fall off a cliff without Ridley, but the team selected him for a reason. His absence could put even more pressure on Jones, which isn't ideal when the five-time Pro Bowler is already expected to play such a big role.