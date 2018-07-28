Calvin Ridley Suffered Knee or Hamstring Injury During Falcons' Training Camp

Calvin Ridley Suffered Knee or Hamstring Injury During Falcons' Training CampJuly 28, 2018
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered an apparent knee or hamstring injury during training camp Saturday, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Ledbetter expected to know more about the injury Sunday.
The Falcons selected Ridley with the 26th pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He was one of the top pass-catchers available, having registered 224 receptions, 2,781 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama.
Atlanta added Ridley to be the clear No. 2 target behind Julio Jones in the passing game. Neither Mohamed Sanu nor Taylor Gabriel looked suitable for the role over the last few seasons—even though the Falcons gave the former a five-year deal that included $14 million guaranteed in 2016.
Ridley's injury could mean the experienced Sanu and Gabriel will have to shoulder more of the burden, however.
Atlanta's offense won't fall off a cliff without Ridley, but the team selected him for a reason. His absence could put even more pressure on Jones, which isn't ideal when the five-time Pro Bowler is already expected to play such a big role.
