5-Star SF Prospect Scottie Lewis Commits to Florida over Kentucky

Scottie Lewis looks the part of a future NBA swingman.

Before he can make a leap to the pros, though, he will try to raise his profile at Florida



The 5-star small forward, who hails from Eatontown, New Jersey, made his commitment to the Gators on Tuesday, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.



Lewis, 18, is unquestionably one of the top prizes in the class of 2019—and the rankings reflect that. According to the 247Sports composite, Lewis checks in as the 11th-ranked player in his class and the No. 4 small forward among all 2019 recruits behind Precious Achiuwa.

Plus, he's an athletic marvel at 6'5'' and 185 pounds.

Not only does Lewis have a quick first step that allows him to blow by defenders from all angles, but he also has a seemingly effortless bounce that's deployed whenever he gets below the free-throw line with a full head of steam.

Lewis also earned rave reviews for his selfless approach from his AAU coach, Mike Rice.

"He's so different from the rest of this generation," Rice told SEC Country's Joe Mussatto. "When you're a top-10 kid you're not supposed to care more about your teammates, and that's completely what he does."

Fellow 5-star recruit Bryan Antoine also lauded his friend and AAU teammate, who possesses tremendous length and lateral quickness, for committing himself to become a top-notch defender.

"Scottie's a different breed," Antoine said, per Mussatto. "Scottie's the only player that plays hard on defense. He just plays 110 percent both offense and defense."

For the Gators, nabbing a player of Lewis' caliber is a major coup.

Not only can he boost their national title hopes in a tangible way, but they beat out SEC rival Kentucky for his services thanks, in part, to Lewis' relationship with head coach Mike White.

"One thing I like about coach Mike is he doesn't make any promises," Lewis told FloHoops.com's Adam Zagoria. "He tells me what he can do for me, and I know he can do those things for me. He realizes it's up to me and our communication on the floor if I'm going to reach that next level. He doesn't promise anything."

Now headed to Florida, Lewis will join a recruiting class that also includes 5-star point guard Tre Mann.

With those two leading the charge, White should have a foundation in place that allows him to keep the Gators competitive with the likes of Kentucky atop the SEC.

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.com.