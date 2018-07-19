Report: Marcus Smart, Celtics Agree on 4-Year $52 Million Contract

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 30: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the second half of Game One in Round Two of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on April 30, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the 76ers 117-101. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marcus Smart isn't going anywhere.   

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Smart and the Boston Celtics agreed to terms on a new four-year, $52 million contract.

The Celtics previously tendered a $6 million qualifying offer to make Smart a restricted free agent, which would have given them the right to match any offer sheet he signed with a competing club. 

The sixth pick in the 2014 NBA draft, the 24-year-old has spent the past four seasons establishing himself as one of the NBA's most tenacious and relentless on-ball defenders.

While he's lagged behind as a scorer, averaging 9.4 points per game on 36.0 percent shooting from the field, he's compensated for those woes by becoming opposing ball-handlers' worst nightmare.

Not only has Smart averaged 1.5 steals a game dating back to his rookie season, but he's racked up 9.8 defensive win shares with no fewer than 2.2 in a given season. According to Basketball-Reference.com, he is one of 11 guards with at least 9.5 defensive win shares during that span. 

Plus, the Celtics posted a stellar 99.4 defensive rating with Smart on the floor last season compared to a mark of 103.0 whenever he moved to the bench, according to NBA.com's lineup data

"I've never had a coach from another team say anything but, 'That dude's a total winner.' Ever," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg. "When you watch him play on film, I think it's pretty obvious. He's a guy that you know impacts the game."

And that, above all else, is why the Celtics opted to retain him. 

Moving forward, Smart should continue to operate as a defensive wrecking ball on the perimeter who can do the dirty work while Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum slot into starring roles as the Celtics continue their pursuit of the franchise's first title since 2008. 

Related

    Kobe's Daughter Shares Dad's 'Mamba Mentality'

    Video Play Button
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe's Daughter Shares Dad's 'Mamba Mentality'

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting NBA Lottery If Summer League Mattered

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting NBA Lottery If Summer League Mattered

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron, KD Spotted Leaving LA Bar Together 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron, KD Spotted Leaving LA Bar Together 👀

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Spurs Won't Be Contending Again Any Time Soon

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Spurs Won't Be Contending Again Any Time Soon

    Tom Haberstroh
    via Bleacher Report