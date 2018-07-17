Taven Bryan, Jaguars Reportedly Agree on 4-Year, $10.2M Rookie Contract

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

On Tuesday, the No. 29 overall pick, Taven Bryan, reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year, $10.2 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with a $5.5 million signing bonus, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The collective bargaining agreement has made the financial terms of the deal easy to figure out, but both sides still had to reach a compromise on contract language. They have done so, meaning it's time to get to work.

Jacksonville finished second in total defense last season, thanks in large part to its top-ranked pass defense. If there was an area to address on that side of the football, it was stopping the run.

Bryan's final season was the best of his college career. After tallying just 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his first two years as a Gator, he recorded 37 total tackles and four sacks as a junior.

The 6'5", 291-pound defensive tackle provides strong depth up the middle. Although he may not be the biggest lineman in the trenches, he has the athleticism and quickness to make up for it. As NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his predraft scouting report, the former Florida Gator plays like a defensive end even on the inside.

Jaguars executive vice-president of football operations Tom Coughlin made it clear he was a big fan of Bryan's "outstanding quickness" and "outstanding ability to come off the ball."

"He has position flexibility in that he can play inside and play outside," Coughlin said on draft night. "We added another pass-rush, penetrating defensive lineman. He'll fit in very well with our room."

The 22-year-old lineman is willing to play wherever Jacksonville asks him to line up

"I will play end and nose and play whatever the team needs," Bryan said, via Oehser.

With the likes of Calais Campbell, Marcell Dareus and Malik Jackson leading the way, the Jaguars already had a ferocious defensive line. Adding Bryan to the mix gives the team one more playmaker to throw at opposing offensive lines.