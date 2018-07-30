Sam Darnold, Jets Agree on Reported 4-Year, $30.25 Million Rookie Contract

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The New York Jets have locked down their quarterback of the future by agreeing to a contract with Sam Darnold.

The Jets confirmed the agreement with a video on their Twitter feed:

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the two sides agreed to a four-year, $30.25 million fully-guaranteed contract with a $20 million signing bonus.

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, which was considered a steal by some. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed the USC product as the No. 1 quarterback in the class, well ahead of first overall pick Baker Mayfield.

The franchise will be hoping he ends a rough stretch of quarterback play from the Jets that has featured nothing but journeymen and struggling young players for about a decade. The team hasn't reached the playoffs since 2010.

With draft picks Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty failing to make an impact, fans are now hoping Darnold could be a savior in New York.

The question now is how long it will take for him to see the field.

Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater each signed deals in the offseason and could potentially fight for the starting job in Week 1. However, the team is eager to get Darnold on the field as soon as possible.

"Once we get him in and he starts the playbook, there is no timetable," head coach Todd Bowles said, per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. "We have to see how fast he learns, and then get some experience. We're not going to throw him in there, but at the same time, we're not going to hold him back either."

If the Jets get off to a slow start, Darnold should be under center before too long.