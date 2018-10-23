Former Cardinals, Bengals LB Kevin Minter Signs Contract with Buccaneers

John Grieshop/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and free-agent linebacker Kevin Minter agreed to a contract Tuesday, as he tries to bounce back from a down 2017.

Minter, 27, spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He made 32 tackles while appearing in a career-low nine games, starting seven contests.

The Bengals placed him on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 14. The 2013 second-round pick spent his first four NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, emerging as a full-time starter in his final two years with the team.

Injuries kept him from being effective with the Bengals, and he never quite seemed comfortable when he was on the field. A year after setting a career-high 3.5 sacks, he was nowhere to be found in the pass-rushing game.

The Bucs will likely not guarantee Minter much playing time, or perhaps even a roster spot beyond the next few weeks. They already lost Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy to knee injuries, leaving them in need depth at linebacker. Minter could get some extended looks with Alexander out for the season.

Adarius Taylor is currently slotted in as their starter at middle linebacker.

Minter's proved himself occasionally effective in the right system, but he's going to have to earn his keep to stick around in Tampa.