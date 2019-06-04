NaVorro Bowman Announces Retirement from NFL After 8 Years with 49ers, Raiders

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 19: NaVorro Bowman #53 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during pregame warm ups prior to playing the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Longtime San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Bowman spent six-plus seasons with the Niners, who selected him in the third round of the 2010 draft, before getting traded to the Oakland Raiders in October 2017. He sat out the entire 2018 season as a free agent.

The 31-year-old Penn State product racked up 140 combined tackles in four consecutive active seasons for San Francisco starting in 2011. He missed the entire 2014 campaign because of injury. He earned four first-team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl nods during that span. 

Bowman enjoyed a resurgence after joining the Raiders in 2017 and finished the year ranked 11th among linebackers in Pro Football Focus' grades.

In December 2017, the Maryland native expressed interest in continuing his career, either with the Raiders or another team and felt he could still make a serious impact.

"I still study the same way," Bowman told reporters. "I still feel like I can play this game at a high level. I feel like I can average 10 tackles a game. I don't see why they wouldn't sign me back. I'd love to stay. I like the area. I like the team and the organization. Hopefully we can make it happen."

Bowman finishes his career with 798 total tackles, 29 passes defended, 14 sacks, seven forced fumbles and five interceptions in 99 games.

Related

    NaVorro Bowman Retires as a Member of the 49ers

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    NaVorro Bowman Retires as a Member of the 49ers

    49ers
    via 49ers

    Teams Whose Super Bowl Windows Are Closing 😰

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Teams Whose Super Bowl Windows Are Closing 😰

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Coaches Outline What Nick Bosa (Hammy) Is Missing

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    49ers Coaches Outline What Nick Bosa (Hammy) Is Missing

    sacbee
    via sacbee

    Three Key 49ers Who Could Be Huge for the Team in 2019

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Three Key 49ers Who Could Be Huge for the Team in 2019

    Niners Nation
    via Niners Nation