NaVorro Bowman Announces Retirement from NFL After 8 Years with 49ers, Raiders

NaVorro Bowman Announces Retirement from NFL After 8 Years with 49ers, RaidersJune 4, 2019
Longtime San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.
San Francisco 49ers @49ers
Forever a Niner. @NBowman53 came by the #49ers facility today to inform the team he plans to retire and will be doing it as a 49er as he had always intended. Read: https://t.co/JpNRlwAkp1 https://t.co/KPJMLA1IBs
Bowman spent six-plus seasons with the Niners, who selected him in the third round of the 2010 draft, before getting traded to the Oakland Raiders in October 2017. He sat out the entire 2018 season as a free agent.
The 31-year-old Penn State product racked up 140 combined tackles in four consecutive active seasons for San Francisco starting in 2011. He missed the entire 2014 campaign because of injury. He earned four first-team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl nods during that span.
Bowman enjoyed a resurgence after joining the Raiders in 2017 and finished the year ranked 11th among linebackers in Pro Football Focus' grades.
In December 2017, the Maryland native expressed interest in continuing his career, either with the Raiders or another team and felt he could still make a serious impact.
"I still study the same way," Bowman told reporters. "I still feel like I can play this game at a high level. I feel like I can average 10 tackles a game. I don't see why they wouldn't sign me back. I'd love to stay. I like the area. I like the team and the organization. Hopefully we can make it happen."
Nick Wagoner @nwagoner
Former #49ers LB NaVorro Bowman informed team today that he is retiring from the NFL and wanted to do it as a member of the team. SF doesn’t have a roster spot to do a formal one-day contract signing but Bowman wanted it clear he is considered to be going out as a Niner.
Bowman finishes his career with 798 total tackles, 29 passes defended, 14 sacks, seven forced fumbles and five interceptions in 99 games.
