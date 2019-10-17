Maple Leafs' John Tavares out at Least 2 Weeks with Fractured Finger Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 17, 2019

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 15: John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs chases after the puck against the Minnesota Wild during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 15, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares will miss at least two weeks with a fractured finger he suffered during Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Per Toronto's media relations, Tavares will be reassessed by the medical staff in two weeks to determine his status. 

After spending nine years with the New York Islanders, the 28-year-old signed a seven-year contract with the Maple Leafs in July 2018. He made his NHL debut at the age of 19 and has tallied at least 54 points in nine of his first 10 seasons, including a career-high 88 last season. 

Toronto has high expectations for 2019-20 after racking up 100 points last year. Its 2018-19 campaign came to an abrupt end, losing in seven games to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. 

Through eight games this season, Tavares is tied for second on the team with three goals and ranks fourth with seven points 

Injuries have never been a big problem for Tavares, who has only missed more than five games in a season once when he tore his MCL during the 2014 Winter Olympics. He will be forced to miss at least six games, based on the two-week timetable. 

With the Canadian star on the shelf, Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock will rely on Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner to lead the offense. 

