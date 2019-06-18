Max Scherzer Suffered Broken Nose Injury After Taking Bunt off Face in BP

Max Scherzer Suffered Broken Nose Injury After Taking Bunt off Face in BPJune 19, 2019
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer suffered a nose injury during batting practice prior to Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Per The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli, Scherzer suffered a broken nose and his status for Wednesday's start is to be determined. Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN, Scherzer was hit in the face by a ball he bunted during batting practice
Losing Scherzer for a significant amount of time would be a monumental setback for the Nationals, who have been a disappointment with a 33-38 record.
The 34-year-old has been durable throughout his career, starting at least 30 games every year except when he was a rookie in 2008. He won the National League Cy Young in the 2017 campaign with a head-turning 2.51 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 268 strikeouts in 200.2 innings and finished second in the Cy Young vote in 2018 with a 2.53 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 300 strikeouts in 220.2 innings
He's having another excellent run in 2019 with a 2.81 ERA and leads the National League with 136 strikeouts.
Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young winner and six-time All-Star and serves as the anchor of Washington's staff, but there is enough talented depth to keep the Nationals pitching staff afloat if he has to miss time.
The one-two punch of Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin would look great in any rotation. Erick Fedde and Anibal Sanchez provide depth to fill out the back end of the group.
Aaron Judge Says He's '100 Percent'