Titans' Vic Beasley Fails Physical, Placed on Non-Football Injury List

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Vic Beasley Jr. #44 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts to a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)
Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans pass-rusher Vic Beasley didn't pass his physical and has been placed on the Non-Football Injury list, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite this setback, the 28-year-old has been durable in the early portion of his career, missing just two regular-season games in his first five years in the NFL

Losing Beasley for any extended period of time would be a blow for the Titans, who signed him this offseason with the hope he would bolster the pass rush and show some of the dominance he did at times with the Atlanta Falcons. He was one of the best defensive players in the league in 2016 as a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro member with 15.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

While the Clemson product has not replicated those numbers since, he was still solid in 2019 with eight sacks.

The Titans would have difficulty replicating his speed as an edge-rusher, which helps him either get to the opposing quarterback or create blitzing lanes for his teammates as he draws double teams, but they do have other pieces to shoulder more of the load in the pass rush.

In the event Beasley were to miss any time in the regular season, look for Tennessee to rely further on the combination of Harold Landry and Derick Roberson on passing downs as it strives to create a push up front.

