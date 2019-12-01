Jets' Jamal Adams in Walking Boot After Suffering Foot Injury vs. Bengals

Gary Landers/Associated Press

New York Jets' safety Jamal Adams suffered a foot injury in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Record's Andy Vasquez reported Adams had a walking boot on his left foot after the game. Adams told reporters he got hurt on the Jets' first defensive series but wasn't sure how the injury occurred.

The 24-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft and immediately became the team's starter at strong safety, pairing with 2017 second-round pick Marcus Maye to give New York a promising but inexperienced duo at the position.

Adams lived up to the hype, notching 83 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Both he and Maye flashed the potential to become an excellent safety duo moving forward.

He built on that success in 2018, registering 115 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery, earning a grade of 89.7 from Pro Football Focus, second among safeties. Maye, meanwhile, graded out as the No. 9 safety in the NFL (81.7).

In two years, Adams has emerged as one of the elite players at his position and a building block for the young Jets, and he and Maye have become a dynamic duo at safety. That will make any time he misses detrimental to the team.

Should Adams' injury force him out of action, Blake Countess may have to step into the starting lineup.