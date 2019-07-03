Report: Josh Jackson, Picks Traded from Suns to Grizzlies for Kyle Korver, More

John Locher/Associated Press

Josh Jackson's tenure in Phoenix is over after only two years.

The Suns agreed Wednesday to trade the 2017 No. 4 overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a four-player deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies will acquire Jackson, DeAnthony Melton, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 second-round pick from Phoenix for Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter.

Wojnarowski added Phoenix intends to buy out Korver's $3.44 million partially guaranteed deal. The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are considered front-runners to sign the veteran.

The deal makes sense for both teams, albeit for varying reasons:

Jackson, 22, joined a young core in Phoenix two years ago that included Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender. The Suns since added Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges in the draft, traded Chriss to the Houston Rockets and landed Kelly Oubre Jr. in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

So, what does Jackson bring to the table for Memphis?

The athletic wing is capable of defending multiple positions and brings an intensity on both ends of the floor. He's an explosive leaper who attacks the basket and is a solid playmaker both in transition and in the half court.

His biggest weakness is a wonky jumper. If he fixes that and rounds out his offensive repertoire, he has the ability to be an effective two-way player.

Jackson was uneven as a rookie, averaging 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He shot 41.7 percent from the field and was awful from three (26.3 percent).

The Kansas product did show improvement down the stretch of the 2017-18 campaign, posting solid numbers in February (17.7 PPG, 6.5 RPG) and March (17.5 PPG, 5.3 PPG) before averaging 24.0 points in three April contests.

However, he fell below Bridges on Phoenix's depth chart last season, averaging 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.3 from the field and 32.4 from three.

Jackson's potential makes him an exciting pickup for the Grizzlies. But there will be rough patches as he continues to figure out his role in the NBA.

Phoenix gets a second-year point guard in Carter who can help fill the void at that position. He appeared in 39 games as a rookie, averaging 4.4 points and 1.8 assists.