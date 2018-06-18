Report: Ex-Saints CB Delvin Breaux Signs Contract with CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Former New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux is reportedly heading back to the CFL after signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, according to Nick Underhill of the Advocate.

Breaux, 28, is talented, but staying on the field has become an issue. A broken fibula and a shoulder sprain cost him a combined 10 games in 2016, and a second broken fibula cost him the entirety of the 2017 season.

He also broke several vertebrae in his neck in 2006.

He was impressive in 2015, however, recording 45 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery after joining the team from the CFL.

But his injury concerns—paired with the strong play of Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley—made it questionable whether the Saints would try to retain the restricted free agent, especially given that the team reportedly shopped him before the 2017 season.

Ultimately, both the Saints and the rest of the NFL took a pass on Breaux. The Tiger-Cats are gambling that a healthy Breaux will regain the form that made him one of the best stories for the Saints in 2015.