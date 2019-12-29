Lions' Kenny Golladay out After Suffering Concussion vs. Packers

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's against the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions announced Golladay was ruled out for the rest of the game following his exit. He was the team's leading receiver, catching three passes for 72 yards.

The Athletic's Chris Burke noted his concussion could have an impact beyond Week 17:

Detroit grabbed Golladay in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft following his dynamic two-year stint with Northern Illinois. He made a sporadic impact as a rookie, finishing the year with 28 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns across 11 appearances.

He tallied 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five scores in 15 games during a breakout 2018 campaign.

The 26-year-old Chicago native was highly durable during his time at the college level. He didn't miss a game at NIU and played 21 of 22 contests during a prior stay at North Dakota.

He dealt with a minor ankle injury before Week 1 of his debut season but didn't miss the opener. Then he did spend time on the sideline with a hamstring issue and ended up missing five games. His only absence in 2018 came in Week 17 because of a chest injury, which lingered into this year's OTAs.

Sunday's concussion brings a disappointing end to what was otherwise a career year for Golladay. He finishes 2019 with 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.