Report: Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche Agree to 8-Year, $56M Contract

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Gabriel Landeskog isn't going anywhere.

The Colorado Avalanche and Landeskog agreed to an eight-year, $56 million contract Tuesday, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic.

Landeskog, 28, has been the picture of consistency for the Avalanche in his 10-year career, with 20 or more goals in eight seasons and 50 or more points in seven campaigns. He was a huge factor in the dangerous Avs registering 82 points this past season, tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for most in the NHL.

Losing the 2019 All-Star would have been a major blow for an Avalanche team looking to remain a force in the NHL.

"He's huge for this team. He's the team captain, the leader," Avs winger Andre Burakovsky told reporters in late May. "The way he played, the way he showed up for every game, that's a sign of a true leader."

"Every day he does the right things, he says the right things at the right time, and then the best part about it is he goes out and does it every single game," backup goalie Devan Dubnyk added. "That's the most important part. It's good to be good leader and say the right things, but when you got a guy that's saying things and then going out and doing it every single shift you can see the guys hop on his back and follow him."

And he'll keep doing the right things for the Avalanche for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a new deal.