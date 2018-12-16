Simms in 60: Jerry Jones Has Built Super Bowl-Caliber Defense for Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been impressing Bleacher Report lead NFL analyst Chris Simms.

The Cowboys are deep on the defensive line, have freakishly athletic linebackers and Simms' pick for top cornerback duo in the NFC.

Watch the video above as Simms gives credit to Dallas owner Jerry Jones for building a Super Bowl-caliber defensive squad.

                         

