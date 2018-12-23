Simms in 60: Pittsburgh Steelers Are the Most Complete Team in the AFC

Bleacher Report lead NFL analyst Chris Simms believes the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most complete team in the AFC.

Simms has high praise for Ben Roethlisberger, the wide receiver duo of Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster and Pittsburgh's offensive line.

He may be even more impressed with the Steelers' improvements in the secondary and the versatility of the defensive front.

Watch the video above to see why Simms believes Pittsburgh could be a real threat come playoff time.

                    

