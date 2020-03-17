Tom Brady Announces He Will Not Return to Patriots: 'Forever a Patriot'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Tom Brady will play his home games outside Foxborough, Massachusetts, after he announced via Twitter on Tuesday he will not return to the New England Patriots:

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported there was "no negotiation" between Brady and the Patriots, "just the intimation that it was on Brady to say what he wanted. For Brady, that stance spoke volumes."

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that despite Brady's statement, the quarterback "has not made a decision on where he will play next season and he will be exploring his options."

As for those options, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "made a strong offer" to Brady worth $30 million per season "or more." Rapoport added the Chargers made a similar offer.

One team that won't be in the mix is the Indianapolis Colts, as Ed Werder of ESPN reported the team isn't in the market for Brady, and "it appears" Phillip Rivers is a "better possibility."

Brady, 42, will go down as arguably the greatest quarterback, and perhaps player, in NFL history. The superstar is a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL MVP. Since becoming a starter in 2001, he led the Patriots to 17 AFC East titles, 17 postseason berths and nine trips to the Super Bowl.

He's also second all-time in passing touchdowns (541) and second in passing yards (74,571). No coach and quarterback duo has won more regular-season games (219) and postseason games (30) than Bill Belichick and Brady, and it's not close.

"Tommy initiated contact last night & came over," Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Mike Reiss of ESPN. "We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son"

Brady famously was a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL draft (No. 199 overall) and started his career as Drew Bledsoe's backup. When Bledsoe was injured in the second game of the 2001 season, Brady stepped in and promptly led the team to an 11-3 record the rest of the regular season and a Super Bowl title.

The starting job has been Brady's since, marking one of the longest stretches of dominance in professional sports.

The only blights on Brady's resume are the two major Patriots scandals throughout the years, Spygate and Deflategate, with the latter directly involving the signal-caller. But his composure under pressure in late-game situations, and his longevity, consistency and success make him perhaps the most decorated player in NFL history.

His eschewing retirement for at least another season won't surprise many. But his leaving the Patriots is a surprise. Seeing Brady playing for a new team will be strange in 2020. New decade, new Brady.