X

    WFT's Ryan Fitzpatrick Ruled Out with Hip Injury vs. Chargers; Heinicke Replaces

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2021

    LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 28: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Washington Football Team looks on while sitting out the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField on August 28, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick exited Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a right hip injury.

    Washington announced at halftime that Fitzpatrick would be out for the remainder of the contest. Taylor Heinicke took over with Fitzpatrick out.

    The 38-year-old made seven starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2020, making way for rookie Tua Tagovailoa after six games before filling in for him in a Week 12 win over the New York Jets. He finished with 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions through the air.

    Washington handed Fitzpatrick a one-year, $10 million contract to serve as a stopgap under center.

    Dwayne Haskins, a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, didn't make it through two full seasons in the nation's capital, thus disrupting the franchise's long-term plans at quarterback. Heinicke probably isn't the solution, either.

    Heinicke's performance in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might at least raise hope about WFT's offense with him at the helm nonetheless. He went 26-of-44 for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception while running for 46 yards and one score against the eventual Super Bowl champions.

    With Fitzpatrick out, perhaps the one-time XFL signal-caller can rediscover that magic.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!