WFT's Ryan Fitzpatrick Ruled Out with Hip Injury vs. Chargers; Heinicke Replaces

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick exited Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a right hip injury.

Washington announced at halftime that Fitzpatrick would be out for the remainder of the contest. Taylor Heinicke took over with Fitzpatrick out.

The 38-year-old made seven starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2020, making way for rookie Tua Tagovailoa after six games before filling in for him in a Week 12 win over the New York Jets. He finished with 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions through the air.

Washington handed Fitzpatrick a one-year, $10 million contract to serve as a stopgap under center.

Dwayne Haskins, a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, didn't make it through two full seasons in the nation's capital, thus disrupting the franchise's long-term plans at quarterback. Heinicke probably isn't the solution, either.

Heinicke's performance in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might at least raise hope about WFT's offense with him at the helm nonetheless. He went 26-of-44 for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception while running for 46 yards and one score against the eventual Super Bowl champions.

With Fitzpatrick out, perhaps the one-time XFL signal-caller can rediscover that magic.