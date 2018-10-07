Justin Houston Won't Return vs. Jaguars with Hamstring Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Outside linebacker Justin Houston #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs points out instructions against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images )
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a hamstring injury. 

Houston is familiar with the injury report. 

The 29-year-old had his knee scoped two summers ago to repair his ACL after he missed five games in 2015, but recovery and rehabilitation lasted longer than expected. As a result, Houston started the 2016 season on the physically unable to perform list and appeared in just five games. 

Fortunately for the Chiefs, Houston rebounded and appeared in 15 games a season ago. Entering Week 5, Kansas City's top edge-rusher had logged three sacks, 11 total tackles and two forced fumbles in 2018. 

So long as Houston is on the shelf, Dee Ford and 2017 second-round pick Tanoh Kpassagnon project as the Chiefs' primary contributors at outside linebacker. Second-round pick Breeland Speaks should also factor in as a rotational presence off the edge. 

