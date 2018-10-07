Justin Houston Won't Return vs. Jaguars with Hamstring Injury

Justin Houston Won't Return vs. Jaguars with Hamstring InjuryOctober 7, 2018
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a hamstring injury.
Houston is familiar with the injury report.
The 29-year-old had his knee scoped two summers ago to repair his ACL after he missed five games in 2015, but recovery and rehabilitation lasted longer than expected. As a result, Houston started the 2016 season on the physically unable to perform list and appeared in just five games.
Fortunately for the Chiefs, Houston rebounded and appeared in 15 games a season ago. Entering Week 5, Kansas City's top edge-rusher had logged three sacks, 11 total tackles and two forced fumbles in 2018.
So long as Houston is on the shelf, Dee Ford and 2017 second-round pick Tanoh Kpassagnon project as the Chiefs' primary contributors at outside linebacker. Second-round pick Breeland Speaks should also factor in as a rotational presence off the edge.
