Saints' Cameron Jordan Underwent Core Muscle Surgery After Playing Injured

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan suited up for the final five games of the 2019 season with an adductor muscle that tore off the bone, per Michael Silver of NFL Network.

Silver said that the injury occurred during the Saints' Dec. 8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jordan had surgery Feb. 4 and should be "fully recovered" before the team's training camp begins in July, per Silver.

The 30-year-old has been one of the best and most consistent defensive players for the Saints since he was drafted by the team 24th overall in 2011. He has recorded at least 7.5 sacks in eight straight seasons.

In 2018, Jordan's 12 sacks were four more than any other player on New Orleans defense. He was up to his usual tricks in 2019 with 25 quarterback hits and a career-high 15.5 sacks to help the 13-3 Saints win the NFC South.