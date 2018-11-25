Andy Dalton Ruled Out with Thumb Injury vs. Browns

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was ruled out for the remainder of the team's matchup against the Cleveland Browns with a thumb injury.

The announcement came with the Bengals trailing 35-14 in the fourth quarter.

Dalton, 31, has seen his last three seasons end in disappointment. He had his most efficient season in 2015, completing a career-high 66.1 percent of his passes while throwing just seven interceptions in 13 games. In total, he threw for 3,250 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Bengals to a 12-4 record and an AFC North title.

He broke his thumb in Week 14, however, ending his season and keeping him out of the team's 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round.

It was a disappointing finish to the season for a team that was 10-2 with a healthy Dalton and was a Super Bowl contender. The team had high hopes heading into 2016, however, as Dalton appeared to turn a major corner in 2015 and looked like one of the league's better quarterbacks.

That didn't come to fruition, however, as injuries to players like A.J. Green and Giovani Bernard contributed to a disappointing 6-9-1 record, leaving the Bengals out of playoff contention. Dalton was average, meanwhile, completing 64.7 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,206 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Disappointment lingered into 2017 as the Bengals finished 7-9, with Dalton throwing for 3,320 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and completing just 59.9 percent of his passes, his worst mark since his rookie season.

The Bengals have shown more promise in 2018, however, though Dalton's injury may put a halt to any optimism. While he's injured, Jeff Driskel will step into the starting lineup.