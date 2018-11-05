Brandon Scherff, Shawn Lauvao, Paul Richardson Jr. Out for Season with Injuries

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins announced Monday that guards Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) and wideout Paul Richardson Jr. (AC joint) are all out for the season.

Scherff is a major loss. The guard suffered a sprained MCL and missed a pair of games a season ago, but he has otherwise been healthy since the Redskins selected him fifth overall in the 2015 draft.

The University of Iowa product was especially solid in 2017 as he earned his second straight trip to the Pro Bowl. According to Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner, he finished last season with the highest grade (83.2) among all Washington linemen.

Casey Dunn, an undrafted free agent out of Auburn, projects as Washington's next man up at right guard with Tyler Catalina on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury. The loss of Scherff and Lauvao is a major blow for a Washington team already dealing with injuries to tackles Trent Williams and Morgan Moses, though Moses may be able to play this upcoming week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

As for Richardson, the veteran wideout registered 20 receptions for 262 yards and two scores this season. In his absence, players like Brian Quick, Maurice Harris and Michael Floyd could see an increase in snaps alongside Jamison Crowder (once he returns from injury) and Josh Doctson.