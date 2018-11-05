Brandon Scherff, Shawn Lauvao, Paul Richardson Jr. Out for Season with Injuries

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Brandon Scherff #75 of the Washington Redskins throws a pass during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Saints defeated the Redskins 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins announced Monday that guards Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) and wideout Paul Richardson Jr. (AC joint) are all out for the season.

Scherff is a major loss. The guard suffered a sprained MCL and missed a pair of games a season ago, but he has otherwise been healthy since the Redskins selected him fifth overall in the 2015 draft. 

The University of Iowa product was especially solid in 2017 as he earned his second straight trip to the Pro Bowl. According to Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner, he finished last season with the highest grade (83.2) among all Washington linemen. 

Casey Dunn, an undrafted free agent out of Auburn, projects as Washington's next man up at right guard with Tyler Catalina on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury. The loss of Scherff and Lauvao is a major blow for a Washington team already dealing with injuries to tackles Trent Williams and Morgan Moses, though Moses may be able to play this upcoming week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

As for Richardson, the veteran wideout registered 20 receptions for 262 yards and two scores this season. In his absence, players like Brian Quick, Maurice Harris and Michael Floyd could see an increase in snaps alongside Jamison Crowder (once he returns from injury) and Josh Doctson. 

Related

    Arians: Browns Only Coaching Job He'd Consider

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Arians: Browns Only Coaching Job He'd Consider

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Fortnite Debuting NFL Uniforms

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fortnite Debuting NFL Uniforms

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins Must Focus on Their Defensive Mistakes

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Redskins Must Focus on Their Defensive Mistakes

    John Keim
    via ESPN.com

    Reminder of How Bad EJ Manuel Was

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reminder of How Bad EJ Manuel Was

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com