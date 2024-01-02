Bears Rumors: Ryan Poles 'Appears Poised to Return' as GM for 2024-25 NFL Season

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Amid the Chicago Bears' late-season success, general manager Ryan Poles is reportedly viewed as a likely candidate to return for the 2024 campaign.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Courtney Cronin, Poles isn't yet guaranteed to be back, but he "appears poised to return."

Head coach Matt Eberflus is reportedly a bigger question mark, although he has helped his case down the stretch.

Chicago has won four of its past five games, bringing its seasonal record to 7-9 and giving it a chance to finish with its best record since going 8-8 in 2020.

The 38-year-old Poles was hired as the Bears' new GM in January 2022 after spending over a decade in the Kansas City Chiefs organization, including a one-year stint as their executive director of player personnel.

Poles instantly made some big moves meant to accelerate the Bears' rebuild, but none was bigger than the decision to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers.

The move was a vote of confidence for quarterback Justin Fields, plus it helped the Bears bring in a ton of other assets that have already paid dividends.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore was arguably the centerpiece of the deal, and he has thrived in his first season in Chicago with a career-high 1,300 yards and eight interceptions. His 92 receptions are one shy of his career high as well.

The Bears also received the Panthers' first-round picks in 2023 and 2024, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick.

Thus far, Poles has parlayed those draft choices into a starting right tackle in Darnell Wright and a starting cornerback in Tyrique Stevenson.

Additionally, the Panthers' 2024 first-round pick turned out to be No. 1 overall, meaning Poles has another huge decision to make provided he is kept around as GM.

The 2024 draft is stacked with high-end quarterback talent, including North Carolina's Drake Maye, USC's Caleb Williams and LSU's Jayden Daniels, any of whom could go first overall.

However, Fields has made strides this season, and during the team's 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, Bears fans chanted for Fields, suggesting that they want to keep him around for QB1.

If the front office agrees, the Bears could either keep the No. 1 overall pick and take someone like Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to give Fields another big-time weapon, or they could trade down again and accumulate more valuable draft picks.