Jim Harbaugh Touts J.J. McCarthy as 'Greatest QB' in Michigan History After Rose Bowl

J.J. McCarthy is the greatest quarterback in Michigan history, according to Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh told reporters following Michigan's 27-20 overtime win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday night:

"I've said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan—college football history. Got a long way to go to get to get where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the GOAT. But in a college career there's been nobody at Michigan better than JJ. I know we talk about it an amalgamation of quarterbacks. He is that guy."

The Michigan offense struggled for much of the first half against the Crimson Tide, but McCarthy helped the Wolverines clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff national championship game for the first time in program history with a solid second half.

McCarthy finished the game having completed 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 25 yards on three carries.

McCarthy has put together an impressive season. He entered Monday's game having completed 74.2 percent of his passes for 2,630 yards and 19 touchdowns against four interceptions in 13 games, in addition to rushing for 146 yards and three scores.

However, Harbaugh calling him the greatest quarterback in Michigan history might be a stretch. If he leads the Wolverines to a national title, then maybe Harbaugh can call him the greatest in program history.