OG Anunoby Talks Knicks Debut After Win vs. T-Wolves: 'An Amazing Feeling'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

OG Anunoby's first game with the New York Knicks was a memorable one, as New York defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-106 on Monday afternoon.

"It was just super cool," Anunoby said when asked about playing in Madison Square Garden as a Knick for the first time. "It was just an amazing feeling, you know?"

Despite fouling out, the 26-year-old scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds in 35 minutes of action while showcasing his tremendous defensive versatility. The Knicks outscored the Timberwolves by 19 points while he was on the floor, the highest mark of any player in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

Anunoby was acquired by New York in a trade with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, with the Raptors receiving RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in the deal. Toronto also acquired a second-round pick that belongs to the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks are hoping that Anunoby can shore up a defense that struggled mightily after starting center Mitchell Robinson suffered a likely season-ending ankle injury, owning the worst defensive rating in the NBA in December (via NBA.com).