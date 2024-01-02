2024 Sugar Bowl: Top Plays, Highlights from Texas vs. Washington CFP Semifinal

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

No. 2 Washington will face off against No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Monday with a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on the line.

The Huskies enter the contest with a perfect 13-0 record after defeating No. 8 Oregon in the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, the 12-1 Longhorns punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff with a resounding 49-21 win over No. 19 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game.