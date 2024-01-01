Report: Raptors' Pascal Siakam Unlikely to Sign Contract If Traded; Mavs, More Linked

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

If the Toronto Raptors trade Pascal Siakam ahead of the NBA's Feb. 8 deadline, the team that acquires him shouldn't expect to sign him to an extension before the end of the 2023-24 season.

Any team that acquires Siakam will only be eligible to offer him a two-year extension, and the veteran "would prefer, again, to proceed to unrestricted free agency … meaning that any team that trades for him now must be daring enough to roll those dice," according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Additionally, the list of potential Siakam suitors continues to grow as Stein reports that the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies could emerge alongside the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings as contenders for his services.

Siakam is eligible to sign a four-year, $202.3 million extension and will be eligible for a five-year supermax deal worth around $304 million if he makes the All-NBA team this year.

That said, it's no surprise he's not open to signing just a two-year deal if the Raptors trade him this winter.

But while teams appear to remain interested in Siakam's services, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that there has been "no traction" in trade talks involving the veteran after the deal that sent OG Anunoby from Toronto to the New York Knicks.

However, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer added at the time that "league personnel are certainly prepared for a Siakam trade to follow suit."

Although Siakam is reportedly uninterested in signing an extension if traded, he would still be a tremendous addition to any contending team.

The 29-year-old, who has spent his entire eight-year career with the Raptors, is a two-time All-Star, 2019 NBA champion and has made an All-NBA team twice. In 32 games this season, he's averaging 21.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 26.1 percent from deep.

The Mavericks are certainly already contenders with a starting lineup that includes Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II. However, Siakam would undoubtedly be an upgrade over Grant Williams at the four.