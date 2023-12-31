Panthers' Marquis Haynes to Stay in Hospital Overnight After Concussion vs. Jaguars

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. will remain at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida overnight for observation after suffering a concussion against the host Jaguars in a road matchup on Sunday.

Darin Gantt, who covers the Panthers for the team's website, provided more details.

"He flashed a thumbs-up signal as he was carted off the field, but details were short in the moments after the game. He landed flat on his back, tried to get up, fell back down, before rising to one knee and falling again. Teammates stood by quietly during the long delay, before he was taken for treatment."

The 30-year-old Haynes has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Panthers, who selected the ex-Ole Miss star with a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Last season, Haynes amassed career-high marks in sacks (five), tackles (29) and quarterback hits (13).

"Any time one of your brothers goes down, it's always a scary moment," Panthers edge-rusher Brian Burns said, per Gantt. "You always send a prayer in the air, you know, trying to keep them covered."

Haynes has only played seven games this season as he deals with a back issue, which previously landed him on injured reserve. But he returned and fought for his team as it struggles through a 2-14 campaign with one hoe matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remaining.

"There's times I tell him like, man, be smart," Burns said, per Gantt. "Because it's bigger than football, you got kids and you want to be able to play with them after your career is said and done. So you don't want any major injuries to hinder that. So I just always tell him be smart.

"But he's definitely a team player. He's out there banged up, a lot of guys are banged up, but you know, his injury is a little more complicated than most."