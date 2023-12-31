Mike Mcdaniel: Dolphins' Blowout Loss to Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'a Gut Check'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins were absolutely smoked by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, 56-19, a result that locked up the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the Ravens and left the Dolphins facing a Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title.

So head coach Mike McDaniels didn't mince words after the loss.

"This is a gut check for our football team," he told reporters.

Because the Bills (10-6) won the first matchup between the teams, a win over the Dolphins (11-5) would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker. And it would drop Miami all the way from the No. 2 seed and the chance to host at least one, and potentially two, playoff games to the No. 6 seed and facing a road to the Super Bowl that would almost assuredly require three road wins.

That has been an issue for these Dolphins, who are 7-1 at home and just 4-4 on the road. Luckily for them they'll host the Bills next week. Less lucky for them is that the Bills are one of the hottest teams in football, fresh off a fourth straight win on Sunday, and quarterback Josh Allen is 10-2 in his career against the Dolphins.

So yes—it's gut check time for Miami. But the Dolphins didn't appear to be losing hope, even after the embarrassment in Baltimore.

"Things could be worse," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters. "We are right where we need to be as a team regardless of the outcome. Hopefully we see these guys again. We have a trust. We have a bond. We have a camaraderie."

Another concern, however, is that the Dolphins are suddenly very beat up. Bradley Chubb was likely lost for the season on Sunday with a possible torn ACL. Jaelen Phillips is already out for the year due to an Achilles tendon tear. Xavien Howard was carted off with a foott injury. Raheem Mostert didn't play Sunday. Tagovailoa was dealing with a sore shoulder after the game.

It's hard to imagine the Dolphins being the favorites next weekend. Gut check.