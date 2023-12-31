X

NFL

    Mike Mcdaniel: Dolphins' Blowout Loss to Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'a Gut Check'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins were absolutely smoked by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, 56-19, a result that locked up the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the Ravens and left the Dolphins facing a Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title.

    So head coach Mike McDaniels didn't mince words after the loss.

    "This is a gut check for our football team," he told reporters.

    Because the Bills (10-6) won the first matchup between the teams, a win over the Dolphins (11-5) would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker. And it would drop Miami all the way from the No. 2 seed and the chance to host at least one, and potentially two, playoff games to the No. 6 seed and facing a road to the Super Bowl that would almost assuredly require three road wins.

    That has been an issue for these Dolphins, who are 7-1 at home and just 4-4 on the road. Luckily for them they'll host the Bills next week. Less lucky for them is that the Bills are one of the hottest teams in football, fresh off a fourth straight win on Sunday, and quarterback Josh Allen is 10-2 in his career against the Dolphins.

    Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

    Perfect passer rating for Lamar Jackson, and now a TD for his backup on his only throw. What an unspeakably bad performance today. You certainly understand why Dolphins fans have trust issues.

    So yes—it's gut check time for Miami. But the Dolphins didn't appear to be losing hope, even after the embarrassment in Baltimore.

    Mike Mcdaniel: Dolphins' Blowout Loss to Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'a Gut Check'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    "Things could be worse," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters. "We are right where we need to be as a team regardless of the outcome. Hopefully we see these guys again. We have a trust. We have a bond. We have a camaraderie."

    Another concern, however, is that the Dolphins are suddenly very beat up. Bradley Chubb was likely lost for the season on Sunday with a possible torn ACL. Jaelen Phillips is already out for the year due to an Achilles tendon tear. Xavien Howard was carted off with a foott injury. Raheem Mostert didn't play Sunday. Tagovailoa was dealing with a sore shoulder after the game.

    Joe Schad @schadjoe

    Mike McDaniel: Right now a lot of guys are hurting. As they should be. They've invested an unbelievable amount this season. I believe this group will grow closer, not further apart. We have a division crown to play for next week. <a href="https://t.co/ZgUu0ySfu0">pic.twitter.com/ZgUu0ySfu0</a>

    Jason Cole @JasonCole62

    Hard to imagine from a month ago, but the Eagles look like toast. <br>Also hard to imagine Dolphins doing much in playoffs after losing Chubb as well. Defense has taken big hits this past month along the front.

    It's hard to imagine the Dolphins being the favorites next weekend. Gut check.

    "We've had a couple this season that have been pretty wrenching and this is probably top of the list," McDaniel told reporters. "But this can be galvanizing. If you add to the list of people that don't believe in you, what are you going to do with that? We run from nothing. We own it."