Eagles' DeVonta Smith Seen on Crutches, in Walking Boot After Injury vs. Cardinals

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith was seen on crutches while wearing a walking boot following the team's disappointing 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer).

Smith left in the fourth quarter of the loss after having difficulty putting weight on his right foot, heading to the locker room. He did not return. Prior to his exit, Smith hauled in three receptions for 30 yards on five targets.

The 25-year-old has formed one of the league's premier wide receiver duos alongside two-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, using his blazing speed to help stretch the field and give quarterback Jalen Hurts more room to operate over the middle. Smith has recorded 81 catches for 1,066 yards this season. For his career, he's racked up 3,178 yards in three years.

The Eagles can't afford to lose Smith for an extended period of time, as the offense has already struggled in recent weeks with him available. After jumping out to a 10-1 start to the season, Philadelphia has dropped four of its past five contests.

During a three-game losing streak that lasted from Week 13 through Week 15, the Eagles averaged a paltry 16.3 points per game. They lost control of the NFC East despite clinching a playoff berth, as the Dallas Cowboys are currently sitting in first place.

If Smith is forced to miss time, the Eagles would likely rely on veteran receiver Julio Jones to take on an expanded role. The former All-Pro wideout has recorded just nine receptions since he was signed by the team on Oct. 17, although three of them have resulted in touchdowns.