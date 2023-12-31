Eagles' Nick Sirianni: 'We've Got the Guys' to Turn It Around After Cardinals Loss

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles' season hit a new low on Sunday with a 35-31 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, who entered this week with a 3-12 record.

However, head coach Nick Sirianni expressed belief in his players and coaches in hopes of a turnaround, as noted to reporters postgame.

Although the 11-5 Eagles are headed to the postseason, it's hard to feel any confidence about the team after a 1-4 stretch capped by the loss to Arizona.

Since starting 10-1, the Eagles have been blown out twice to NFC playoff teams (42-19 to the San Francisco 49ers and 33-13 to the Dallas Cowboys). They also allowed a 92-yard touchdown drive to the Seattle Seahawks in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss.

A close 33-25 victory over the now 5-11 New York Giants followed on Christmas Day, but now the Eagles are back to the drawing board after their worst loss of the year.

Regardless of Sirianni's belief in his team, serious questions must be answered on defense.

Matt Patricia took over playcaling duties from defensive coordinator Sean Desai prior to the Seattle game. The ensuing results haven't inspired confidence that the defense has figured it out, and in fact, that unit's nadir occurred during the Cardinals game.

Arizona possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes and outgained Philadelphia 449-275. The Cardinals also had 32 first downs to the Eagles' 17.

Frankly, the Eagles' defense hasn't been impressive since shutting out the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a 21-17 win on Nov. 20. Philadelphia certainly has talent on that end, including presumptive Defensive Rookie of the Year Jalen Carter and sack leader Haason Reddick, but they need more help.

The offense hasn't done very well either, with the team averaging just 16.3 points per game in the three-game losing streak to the 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks. Sunday was a bit of a letdown against Arizona, too, with Jalen Hurts throwing for just 167 yards and the team as a whole rushing for only 4.0 yards per carry.