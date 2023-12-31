X

NFL

    NFL Fans Celebrate Ravens, 49ers After Clinching No. 1 Seeds in AFC, NFC Playoffs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 31: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
    Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers locked up the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively, on Sunday, setting up what could potentially be a Super Bowl rematch between the teams.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Both No. 1 seeds are now set:<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> in the AFC.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> in the NFC.<br><br>All other playoff qualifiers will play on wild-card weekend.

    The Ravens did so with a stunning 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins, moving them to 13-3 on the season.

    The Niners (12-4), meanwhile, handled business against the Washington Commanders and earned the top seed after the Philadelphia Eagles shockingly fell to the Arizona Cardinals.

    So the top seeds are set in each conference, the Ravens and Niners will have a bye week in the Wild Card Round and NFL fans gave both teams their flowers on Sunday:

    Sourdeath Sam @SourdeathSam

    EAGLES LOSE!! 49ERS ARE THE 1 SEED!!! <a href="https://t.co/tk4jTDbZIJ">pic.twitter.com/tk4jTDbZIJ</a>

    Darin Zoccali @atTheTrack7

    If the 49ers don't run through the garbage pail that is the NFC, I'll be astonished. <a href="https://t.co/frcd1Hvemy">https://t.co/frcd1Hvemy</a>

    Matt Wise @TheMattWise

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> are the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>'s best.<br><br>League leading 13 wins.<br><br>Elite offense. Elite defense.<br><br>MVP QB.<br><br>AFC's #1 seed.<br><br>Peaking at the right time.<br><br>The AFC Champion must win a game in front of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a> at M&amp;T Bank.<br><br>From here on out... I might treat this thing like a no-hitter 🤫 <a href="https://t.co/uTLmn5OY8J">https://t.co/uTLmn5OY8J</a>

    Alex Ellis @Ellis2197

    Absolute monster. Ravens are going to the Superbowl. <a href="https://t.co/3lnY96YifT">https://t.co/3lnY96YifT</a>

    Mallory Rubin @MalloryRubin

    More touchdowns than incompletions and a perfect passer rating to lock up the no. 1 seed and the MVP? Happy New Year! <a href="https://t.co/TJMTa4QJqR">pic.twitter.com/TJMTa4QJqR</a>

    Nick Wagoner @nwagoner

    Cardinals deliver for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>.<br><br>The Niners are the NFC's No. 1 seed and wrap up a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. A huge development for a banged up team that needs to get some key guys healthy and now can sit guys in need next week vs. Rams

    Sarah Ellison @sgellison

    Ravens have essentially had a playoff schedule since the bye, and they've stood on business every step of the way:<br><br>W vs Rams (37-31)<br>W vs Jags (23-7)<br>W @ 49ers (33-19)<br>W vs Dolphins (56-19)

    Akash Anavarathan @akashanav

    The San Francisco 49ers are the #1 seed in the NFC. <br><br>The road to the Las Vegas and the Super Bowl will go through Santa Clara.

    Prince Floyd 👑 @iamPrinceFloyd

    Time to come to realization 49ers vs Ravens Super Bowl 2024 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> 😭

    Rocco DiSangro @RoccoDiSangro

    The Ravens last 3 wins<br><br>🏈 Beat the Jaguars by 16<br>🏈 Beat the 49ers by 14<br>🏈 Beat the Dolphins by 37<br><br>If you don't think they're for real, think again. The AFC runs through Baltimore as the Ravens lock up the 1-seed, a first round bye &amp; the AFC North with the victory <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

    Jon Max @jmaxschwartz

    49ers and Ravens are the only teams I can see in the Super Bowl.

    Rich Imbrogno ⚡️🇨🇦🇮🇹🇺🇸⚡️ @RichImbrogno

    Ravens can only lose to themselves from here on in. What an absolutely dominant team

    When the Ravens and Niners met in Week 16 it was Baltimore who came away with a statement win, smacking San Francisco 33-19. The Ravens are the NFL's hottest team, with six straight wins.

    But the Niners may have the most offensive weapons in football, as Brock Purdy has Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle at his disposal. Both he and Lamar Jackson are probably on the shortlist for MVP at this point.

    Plenty is left to be decided in the AFC and NFC playoff picture, with only the Niners, Ravens, Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Eagles and Detroit Lions locking down playoff berths to this point.

    But the top two seeds are set. The road to the Super Bowl goes through Charm City and the Bay Area. It would be a major surprise, at this point, if either team failed to reach Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas come February.