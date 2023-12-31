NFL Fans Celebrate Ravens, 49ers After Clinching No. 1 Seeds in AFC, NFC Playoffs

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers locked up the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively, on Sunday, setting up what could potentially be a Super Bowl rematch between the teams.

The Ravens did so with a stunning 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins, moving them to 13-3 on the season.

The Niners (12-4), meanwhile, handled business against the Washington Commanders and earned the top seed after the Philadelphia Eagles shockingly fell to the Arizona Cardinals.

So the top seeds are set in each conference, the Ravens and Niners will have a bye week in the Wild Card Round and NFL fans gave both teams their flowers on Sunday:

When the Ravens and Niners met in Week 16 it was Baltimore who came away with a statement win, smacking San Francisco 33-19. The Ravens are the NFL's hottest team, with six straight wins.

But the Niners may have the most offensive weapons in football, as Brock Purdy has Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle at his disposal. Both he and Lamar Jackson are probably on the shortlist for MVP at this point.

Plenty is left to be decided in the AFC and NFC playoff picture, with only the Niners, Ravens, Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Eagles and Detroit Lions locking down playoff berths to this point.