NFL Fans Celebrate Ravens, 49ers After Clinching No. 1 Seeds in AFC, NFC Playoffs

NFL Fans Celebrate Ravens, 49ers After Clinching No. 1 Seeds in AFC, NFC PlayoffsDecember 31, 2023
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers locked up the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively, on Sunday, setting up what could potentially be a Super Bowl rematch between the teams.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Both No. 1 seeds are now set:<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> in the AFC.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> in the NFC.<br><br>All other playoff qualifiers will play on wild-card weekend.
The Ravens did so with a stunning 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins, moving them to 13-3 on the season.
The Niners (12-4), meanwhile, handled business against the Washington Commanders and earned the top seed after the Philadelphia Eagles shockingly fell to the Arizona Cardinals.
So the top seeds are set in each conference, the Ravens and Niners will have a bye week in the Wild Card Round and NFL fans gave both teams their flowers on Sunday:
Matt Wise @TheMattWise
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> are the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>'s best.<br><br>League leading 13 wins.<br><br>Elite offense. Elite defense.<br><br>MVP QB.<br><br>AFC's #1 seed.<br><br>Peaking at the right time.<br><br>The AFC Champion must win a game in front of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a> at M&T Bank.<br><br>From here on out... I might treat this thing like a no-hitter 🤫 <a href="https://t.co/uTLmn5OY8J">https://t.co/uTLmn5OY8J</a>
Nick Wagoner @nwagoner
Cardinals deliver for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>.<br><br>The Niners are the NFC's No. 1 seed and wrap up a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. A huge development for a banged up team that needs to get some key guys healthy and now can sit guys in need next week vs. Rams
Rocco DiSangro @RoccoDiSangro
The Ravens last 3 wins<br><br>🏈 Beat the Jaguars by 16<br>🏈 Beat the 49ers by 14<br>🏈 Beat the Dolphins by 37<br><br>If you don't think they're for real, think again. The AFC runs through Baltimore as the Ravens lock up the 1-seed, a first round bye & the AFC North with the victory <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>
When the Ravens and Niners met in Week 16 it was Baltimore who came away with a statement win, smacking San Francisco 33-19. The Ravens are the NFL's hottest team, with six straight wins.
But the Niners may have the most offensive weapons in football, as Brock Purdy has Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle at his disposal. Both he and Lamar Jackson are probably on the shortlist for MVP at this point.
Plenty is left to be decided in the AFC and NFC playoff picture, with only the Niners, Ravens, Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Eagles and Detroit Lions locking down playoff berths to this point.
But the top two seeds are set. The road to the Super Bowl goes through Charm City and the Bay Area. It would be a major surprise, at this point, if either team failed to reach Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas come February.