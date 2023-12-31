Russell Wilson Rumors: Sean Payton, Broncos Haven't Ruled out 2024 Return for QB

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Despite the decision to sit him for the final two games of the 2023 regular season, it reportedly is not a given that the Denver Broncos will release quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, sources close to the Broncos and Wilson have indicated that a return in 2024 is not out of the question.

Rapoport noted that neither head coach Sean Payton nor the Broncos have made a final decision, and the team will only move on from Wilson if it has a better option since it would cost the franchise about as much to cut him as it would to keep him.

Earlier this week, Rapoport reported that the Broncos' decision to bench Wilson in favor of Jarrett Stidham came due to the team's desire to maintain financial flexibility during the offseason.

Wilson has a $37 million option in his contract that fully vests in March if he can't pass a physical, and had he suffered a significant injury in one of the final two games of the season, the Broncos would have been on the hook for all of it.

Per ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Wilson said this week that higher-ups in the Broncos organization told him after their upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 29 that he would be benched if he didn't adjust his contract and take out the $37 million injury guarantee.

The decision was delayed since Denver won five games in a row after a 1-5 start, but now that the Broncos have lost three of four and are on the fringes of playoff contention at 7-8, Wilson will sit the rest of the way.

While the Broncos' stance is understandable, it was still a shocking move when it was announced since the 35-year-old Wilson has enjoyed a solid statistical season.

After struggling through the worst year of his career under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022, Wilson largely bounced back with Payton leading the way.

Wilson completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, while also rushing for 341 yards and three scores.

There are five years left on Wilson's contract, and the Broncos will incur a significant amount of dead cap if they cut him, which is something that must be factored into the decision to keep him or move on.

The Broncos must also figure out if there is a comparable or better option available to them in free agency, on the trade market or via the draft.

Kirk Cousins is the only free-agent quarterback who would perhaps be an upgrade, but he is coming off a torn Achilles at the age of 35.

In terms of the draft, the Broncos' record likely isn't bad enough to land them one of the top three quarterbacks in USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels unless they trade up.